MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Six people were injured in clashes that broke out on Sunday in a refugee camp in the Greek village of Lagadikia, east of Thessaloniki, local media reported on Monday.

According to The National Herald newspaper, the three-hour fight involving about 250 people broke out after a group of Syrian refugees accused a group of Algerians of harassing Syrian women.

