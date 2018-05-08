Tuesday, May 8, 2018
DDC announces success in treating Hepatitis C

Vajira Hospital in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 8th May 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced the success of research into a new Hepatitis C remedy based on Sofosbuvir-Ledipasvir, which has proven to be effective in 97-100 percent of cases treated.

DDC Director-General Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai and head of clinical research into HIV and Hepatitis C in the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), Dr. Isabelle Andrieux-Meyer announced success in finding a treatment for the Hepatitis C virus, a major cause of chronic liver disease and liver cancer.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

