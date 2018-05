THAKSIN SHINAWATRA, who is widely regarded as the Pheu Thai Party’s patriarch, and its politicians seem to be risking their political lives by playing with a law that prohibits outside influence on political parties.

A group of mostly former Pheu Thai MPs recently met ex-PM Thaksin and his younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra, also a fugitive former prime minister, in Singapore.

Full story: The Nation

By POLITICAL DESK

THE NATION