Pattaya Police to crack down on foreign drivers without licenses, confiscate vehicle

Pattaya Police are fed up with tourists and expats who do not have valid driver licenses and are taking decisive new action to help improve the situation.

Effective immediately according to Police Major Arut Saphanon any foreigner caught without a valid license (See below) will be fined 1000 baht. Additionally, and importantly, the motorbike will be confiscated. If it is the property of a rental company only the rental company may pick up the bike for an additional 2000 baht fee. If it is the property of the foreign driver they must show proof of having a legal license before they can get the vehicle out of impound. If they are unable to provide a legal license the motorbike will likely be sold at auction.

