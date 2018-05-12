Money returned to victims of call-center gang

MAHA SARAKHAM, 12th May 2018 (NNT) – Police are making good progress in arranging restitution of lost money to victims of a call-center gang. Most recently police returned money to four more victims and it is expected that by the end of this month the preparation of all the case files, which number 450 files, will be finished.

Acting deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police, Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan together with Pol Gen Thanitsak Teerasawat, special adviser at Royal Thai Police Headquarters, and related agencies this week made an announcement on the progress of legal proceedings concerning the call-center gang that was recently tracked down and arrested.

