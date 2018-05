PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm what caused a fire that engulfed a taxi while it was carrying tourists from Phuket International Airport to their high-end hotel in Cherng Talay last night (May 11).

Taxi driver Watcharachai Paka, 28, from Trang, told police that picked up a Chinese couple and their young son and was taking them to their five-star resort in Cherng Talay in the Laguna resort complex.

The Phuket News