A woman was found hanged inside a room of a Bangkok love motel early on Friday in what her boyfriend said was suicide.

Paithoon Somboon, 49, told police that he and his girlfriend, Praiya Nilpradit, 48, checked into the Chimphlee Hotel on Pattanakarn Road on Thursday night. He woke at 6am to find her hanging by a curtain in the toilet.

By The Nation