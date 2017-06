A provincial bus driver was arrested in Thai Muang district of Phang-nga province after 964 rare fish and other protected marine species were found in a bus he was driving from Takua Pa to Phuket.

Acting of a tipoff, Thai Muang district police and officials of the marine resources conservation centre intercepted the bus as it was heading for Phuket from Takua Pa. A subsequent search found fish and marine lives of 16 species in plastic bags.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters