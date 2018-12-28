42 killed and over 400 injured in road accidents on first day of New Year’s festival





Forty-two people were killed and 432 others injured on the first day of the 7-day ”New Year’s Danger Watch” period on Thursday, Tourism and Sports Minister Veerasak Kowsurat told a press conference today.

He said that 420 road accidents were reported across the country on Thursday, with the highest rate – 19 cases each in Chiang Mai and Ratchaburi – resulting in 42 deaths and 432 injured.

