Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, near the Grand Palace, Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.

News

42 killed and over 400 injured in road accidents on first day of New Year’s festival

By TN / December 28, 2018

Forty-two people were killed and 432 others injured on the first day of the 7-day ”New Year’s Danger Watch” period on Thursday, Tourism and Sports Minister Veerasak Kowsurat told a press conference today.

He said that 420 road accidents were reported across the country on Thursday, with the highest rate – 19 cases each in Chiang Mai and Ratchaburi – resulting in 42 deaths and 432 injured.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

