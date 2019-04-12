Songkran Water Festival in Chiang Mai

Songkran Water Festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Takeaway.

Chiang Mai

Songkran Celebrations Kick off in Chiang Mai

By TN / April 12, 2019

CHIANG MAI, April 11 (TNA) – Celebrations of the Songkran festival have started in Chiang Mai province as the Chiang Mai Night Safari nocturnal zoo is organizing parades of animals and showing off a Lanna-styled trade fair and processions.

Apart from Songkran water splashes, the management of Chiang Mai Night Safari welcomes visitors with the parades of miniature horses, iguanas, miniature hedgehogs and “Ton Kluai”, a golden python weighing 66 kilograms that needs seven porters.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close