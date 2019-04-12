Songkran Celebrations Kick off in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI, April 11 (TNA) – Celebrations of the Songkran festival have started in Chiang Mai province as the Chiang Mai Night Safari nocturnal zoo is organizing parades of animals and showing off a Lanna-styled trade fair and processions.

Apart from Songkran water splashes, the management of Chiang Mai Night Safari welcomes visitors with the parades of miniature horses, iguanas, miniature hedgehogs and “Ton Kluai”, a golden python weighing 66 kilograms that needs seven porters.

