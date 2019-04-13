Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Road signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla. photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.

News

Songkran death toll increases to 105 in two days

By TN / April 13, 2019

The Songkran death toll from road accidents since Thursday has jumped to 105, with more than 1,000 others injured, according to the Centre for the Prevention and Reduction of Road Accidents.

The centre reported that 57 people were killed and 521 othersinjured in the 501 road accidents on Friday and blamed drunk driving as the cause of 35.13% of the incidents, followed by speeding which accounted for 29.94%.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close