Songkran death toll increases to 105 in two days





The Songkran death toll from road accidents since Thursday has jumped to 105, with more than 1,000 others injured, according to the Centre for the Prevention and Reduction of Road Accidents.

The centre reported that 57 people were killed and 521 othersinjured in the 501 road accidents on Friday and blamed drunk driving as the cause of 35.13% of the incidents, followed by speeding which accounted for 29.94%.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



