The Mae Hong Son provincial administration has warned residents of six tambon in two districts to brace themselves for possible flash floods and mudslides following forecast of heavy downpours.

Mae Hong Son deputy governor Prachuap Acharapong said the risky areas were in Tambon Muang Pon, Mae Kee and Mae Yuam Noi in Khun Yuam district and Tambon Khun Mae La Noi, Mae Tho and Mae La Luang in Mae La Luang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation