NAKHON PHANOM: A mentally-deranged man was arrested after he set fire to his own house in Muang district on Saturday, police said.

Police identified the alleged arsonist as Pichitchai, 23, son of Sub Lt Pongsiri Phuphakorn, 62, a retired military officer.

PATTANAPONG SRIPIACHAI

BANGKOK POST