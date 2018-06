Three motorcycle racers have been arrested and two others are being sought for their involvement in a crash that killed an innocent motorcyclist in Lat Phrao district of Bangkok.

The trio, aged 16-18, were caught shortly after the fatal crash that occurred in front of a petrol station on Prasert Manukit Road at around 12.20am on Thursday, said Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS