Saturday, June 2, 2018
Home > North > 54 motorcycle racers arrested in Ayutthaya

54 motorcycle racers arrested in Ayutthaya

Parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand
TN North 0

AYUTTHAYA: Fifty-four motorcycle racers were arrested with more than 100 motorcycles and some drugs seized in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district in the early hours of Saturday.

In a joint operation to crack down on dek waen racing on public streets, a combined team of officers from the Tourist Police Bureau and Ayutthaya police were sent to main roads in this central province. The operation aimed to arrest street racers who were a nuisance to tourists and local residents and tarnished the image of Ayutthaya, a World Heritage site.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Prachinburi: Huge fire forces school to close

Toyota minivan in Bangkok

19 students hurt in van crash during heavy rain

Breaking News

23 killed, many injured in Lampang bus accident

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close