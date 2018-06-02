54 motorcycle racers arrested in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: Fifty-four motorcycle racers were arrested with more than 100 motorcycles and some drugs seized in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district in the early hours of Saturday.

In a joint operation to crack down on dek waen racing on public streets, a combined team of officers from the Tourist Police Bureau and Ayutthaya police were sent to main roads in this central province. The operation aimed to arrest street racers who were a nuisance to tourists and local residents and tarnished the image of Ayutthaya, a World Heritage site.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST