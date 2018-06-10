Sunday, June 10, 2018
Kindergarten Teacher at Pattaya School attacked with knife, robbed

Elementary school students in Thailand
On Wednesday afternoon of this week a Thai man, stated by police to be a local resident born and raised in Pattaya, came into the Ban Bang Lamung School at roughly 5PM on Wednesday evening and robbed and slashed a kindergarten teacher wrapping up work for the day.

Ms. Patrang (Full name not given) 34, stated that she was near the entrance of the school when the man arrived stating he was a parent and had a meeting with a teacher. He was given entrance to the school at that point.

