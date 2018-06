Two Taiwanese tourists in their 20s were killed after a sedan lost control on a slippery road following rains and crashed into the rear of their motorcycle in Lampang province on Saturday evening.

The fatal crash took place on a downhill curve on Lampang-Chiang Mai Road near the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Tambon Wiang Tan, Hang Chat district, at 6pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation