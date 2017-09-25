Monday, September 25, 2017
Thailand at third place on world tourism revenue list

Boat in Koh Kradan, Trang
BANGKOK, 24th September 2017 (NNT) – Thailand has attained third place in terms of tourism revenue according to 2016-2017 statistics released by the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Since 2016, Thailand has earned 1.65 trillion baht or 49.9 billion dollars from tourism, representing a 16.9 percent jump. The country is also ranked ninth in terms of tourist arrivals, with 32.6 million visitors or an 8.9 percent surge.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

