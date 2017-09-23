Saturday, September 23, 2017
TAT, JATA promote six new tourist routes

Japanese steam locomotive in Kanchanaburi
BANGKOK, 23 September 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has joined hands with Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) to promote six new tourist routes in Thailand.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT and JATA have mutually developed the six tourist routes highlighting the diverse attractions and activities for Japanese tourists, most of who have visited Thailand before and may revisit the country.

He said Japanese tourists are considered an important market and have high spending powers which will benefit Thailand’s economy. The promotion of new tourist routes is to celebrate the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

