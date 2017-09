The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) is stepping up its suppression of illegal drone activities, saying many drone enthusiasts don’t realise they are required by law to seek permission before flying their toys.

Aside from its bid to regulate drone flying, the CIB also plans to acquire a modern anti-drone device for dealing with drones which stray into prohibited zones, said Pol Lt Gen Thitiraj Nhongharnpitak, chief of the CIB.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST