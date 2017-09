A 90-year old temple abbot in Sakhon Nakhon’s Muang district was killed in his living quarter Monday morning (Sept 25).

A team of policemen, led by Pol Col Thawatatchai Harnnathee, deputy superintendent of Muang district police, rescue workers and officials of Mettatham Foundation was rushed to Wat Sumangklaram in Tambon Pungkwang after they were alerted by monks of the death of the abbot, Luangpoo Boo Kittiyano.

By Thai PBS