Drug courier killed, caught with 6 million meth pills





CHIANG RAI: A drug courier was shot dead as he tried to flee arrest in Doi Luang district early on Tuesday morning.

Officials said 6.1 million methamphetamine pills in 30 sacks were found on his pickup truck.

