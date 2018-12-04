Thai police checkpoint
Drug courier killed, caught with 6 million meth pills

By TN / December 4, 2018

CHIANG RAI: A drug courier was shot dead as he tried to flee arrest in Doi Luang district early on Tuesday morning.

Officials said 6.1 million methamphetamine pills in 30 sacks were found on his pickup truck.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAPAT CHAIMOL
BANGKOK POST

TN

