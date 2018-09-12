Pattaya downtown
Accused hotel maid says she thought $200 was a tip

By TN / September 12, 2018

CHON BURI: A hotel maid arrested for stealing US$200 from a Russian tourist’s room in the Pattaya area told police she thought the money was a tip and used it to buy a gold ring.

Siriwimol Sriwilaisuk, 18, who is employed at a hotel on Jomtien beach in tambon Nong Prue, was apprehended at work and taken to Pattaya city police station on Tuesday, said Pol Lt Piyapong Ensarn, tourist police inspector.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST

