Accused hotel maid says she thought $200 was a tip

CHON BURI: A hotel maid arrested for stealing US$200 from a Russian tourist’s room in the Pattaya area told police she thought the money was a tip and used it to buy a gold ring.
Siriwimol Sriwilaisuk, 18, who is employed at a hotel on Jomtien beach in tambon Nong Prue, was apprehended at work and taken to Pattaya city police station on Tuesday, said Pol Lt Piyapong Ensarn, tourist police inspector.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Frenchman and his Thai wife sold a Pattaya man’s pick-up after taking it for a test drive
-
Royal Thai Fleet 1 and Excise Department nab ship carrying diesel
-
Bogus Thai guide arrested at Buddha Mountain
-
35 year old Thai man stabbed with knife in Naklua after verbal argument
-
Drug party busted after residents complain about pool villas rented daily