Chiang Mai ladyboy, friend arrested after Chinese tourist robbed at pier

By TN / September 12, 2018

A Chiang Mai ladyboy and her friend have been arrested for allegedly luring a Chinese tourist to have sex, but then snatching his backpack and fleeing with his cash.

Pol Colonel Piyaphan Phattarapongsin, deputy commander of Chiang Mai police, led the two Thai suspects to re-enact their alleged crime near the Ping River pier in front of Wat Sri Khong in Tambon Wat Ket in Muang district late on morning Wednesday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

