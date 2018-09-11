Warut ‘O’ Woratham, Actor and TV Host, Dies at 48





CHIANG MAI — After two nights in intensive care, former actor-television host Warut “O” Woratham died early Tuesday morning. He was 48.

Warut reportedly fell unconscious at his Chiang Mai home on Sunday and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. He died at 2:40am at the Nakornping Hospital.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

