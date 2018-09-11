The eastern gate of Chiang Mai in the walled city center
Warut ‘O’ Woratham, Actor and TV Host, Dies at 48

By TN / September 11, 2018

CHIANG MAI — After two nights in intensive care, former actor-television host Warut “O” Woratham died early Tuesday morning. He was 48.

Warut reportedly fell unconscious at his Chiang Mai home on Sunday and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. He died at 2:40am at the Nakornping Hospital.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

