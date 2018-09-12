Pattaya Walking Street during daytime
Frenchman and his Thai wife sold a Pattaya man’s pick-up after taking it for a test drive

By TN / September 12, 2018

A French man and his Thai wife who were staying at a condo in Pattaya showed an interest in a Thai man’s Ford Ranger pick-up that was for sale.

Wirot Jandaharn, 48, trusted the couple and let them take it on a test drive but that was the last he saw of them.

