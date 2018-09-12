Troops catch up with smuggled Porsche in Tak

A Thai man was arrested early on Wednesday after he was caught transporting a Porsche supercar with fake licence plate from the Myanmar border to downtown Tak.
The arrest was made at 12.10am by troops, customs officials and police at the Hin Fon checkpoint on Asia Highway No 12 in Tak’s Mae Sot district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
