Tue. Oct 29th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Transport Minister confirms no Hat Yai – Chiang Rai airport closures

1 min read
27 mins ago TN
Old Chiang Rai Airport

Old Chiang Rai Airport in northern Thailand. Photo: DerFussi.


BANGKOK (NNT) – After a rumor spread, claiming Airports of Thailand (AOT) is looking to cancel operations at Hat Yai airport in Songkhla and at Mae Fah Luang airport in Chiang Rai, the Minister of Transport has officially denied this rumor after delivering his policies to AOT executives, confirming the two airports will remain operational and will be developed, along with all 6 AOT airports, to support tourism.

Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob has denied a rumor about AOT’s plan to demolish Hat Yai International Airport and Mae Fah Luang Airport. Instead, the Minister of Transport insisted that there is no such plan.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Arrest warrant issued for Mae Manee for alleged Ponzi scheme

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

PrEP HIV-prevention med makes progress in Thailand

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indian tourism is the future of Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Arrest warrant issued for Mae Manee for alleged Ponzi scheme

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

PrEP HIV-prevention med makes progress in Thailand

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

24 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close