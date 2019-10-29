Transport Minister confirms no Hat Yai – Chiang Rai airport closures

Transport Minister confirms no Hat Yai – Chiang Rai airport closures1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – After a rumor spread, claiming Airports of Thailand (AOT) is looking to cancel operations at Hat Yai airport in Songkhla and at Mae Fah Luang airport in Chiang Rai, the Minister of Transport has officially denied this rumor after delivering his policies to AOT executives, confirming the two airports will remain operational and will be developed, along with all 6 AOT airports, to support tourism.
Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob has denied a rumor about AOT’s plan to demolish Hat Yai International Airport and Mae Fah Luang Airport. Instead, the Minister of Transport insisted that there is no such plan.
