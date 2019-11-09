Sat. Nov 9th, 2019

Six suspects detained in Yala and Pattani for questioning

Anoru, Pattani District

Anoru, Mueang Pattani District, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.


More than 200 troops and policemen searched 19 locations in the southern border provinces of Yala and Pattani late Friday night, seeking those suspected of involvement in the fatal attack on a village defence volunteer outpost in Yala’s Muang district on Tuesday night.

Nine suspects were apprehended in their coordinated searches of six locations in Kok Pho district of Pattani and 13 locations in neighbouring Muang district of Yala province. Three were released shortly after initial checks showed they have no criminal records, but the rest were detained for further questioning.

