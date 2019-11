BANGKOK, CHIANG MAI, Nov 7 (TNA) – Airports of Thailand (AoT) PCL said that about 160 flights were either cancelled or rescheduled in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai during the Loy Krathong festival on Nov 10-12.

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said that the changes concerned about 150 flights at Chiang Mai airport and about 10 flights at Chiang Rai airport.

