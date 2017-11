Several airlines have cancelled altogether 90 flights to and from Chiang Mai Airport during the Loy Krathong Festival on Nov 3-4 out of safety concerns, Tinnagorn Choowong, vice-president of the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) revealed on Nov 1.

Mr Tinnagorn said the cancellation of flights is a precaution against possible air accidents from the release of hot-air and smoke lantern during the festival.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS