Chiang Mai May Delay Tourism Reopening until October







CHIANGMAI (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed that Chiang Mai may have to postpone the start of its tourism reopening program, from next month to October, due to vaccination concerns.

TAT deputy governor Thanet Phetsuwan said the province’s “Charming Chiang Mai” tourism program may need to be postponed because COVID-19 vaccination has not yet covered 70% of its population. The reopening plan is, however, 80% ready to welcome foreign visitors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand






