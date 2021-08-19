  • August 19, 2021
Chiang Mai’s best-laid reopening plans

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.



With the high season less than two months away, Chiang Mai is poised to reopen to international tourists in October but is taking a different approach to the Phuket sandbox, with tourists required to travel through sealed routes via package tours.

While Phuket opened to independent tourists as the island achieved vaccination rates of more than 70%, like most provinces Chiang Mai is still waiting for its Covid-19 vaccine allotment.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST



