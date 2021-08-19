  • August 19, 2021
Thai Government May Ease Some COVID-19 Restrictions Next Month

Prayut Chan-o-cha in a video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said some COVID-19 restrictions may be eased next month, if the current lockdown measures prove to be effective in slowing the rate of infections.

He said on his Facebook Page that, despite daily new cases still being more than 20,000, there are positive signs that the infection rate is slowing. On several days recently, the number of patients who recovered exceeded the number of new infections.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



