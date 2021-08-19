  • August 19, 2021
20,902 new COVID cases, 301 fatalities on Thursday

COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok.Photo: Courtesy of BNH Hospital / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



There were 301 new Covid-19 fatalities and 20,902 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 20,754 cases in the general population and 148 among prison inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



