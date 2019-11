SURAT THANI: Police have arrested a Dutchman and a Nigerian in two separate operations to clamp down on foreigners overstaying their visas.

A. d. R., 46, was arrested while walking on a road outside Big Trees Village, a resort on Koh Samui, on Monday. Immigration police checked his passport and found that his immigration stamp had expired on July 21 this year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts