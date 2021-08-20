  • August 20, 2021
Thailand crosses the one million COVID-19 infections mark on Friday

Scoolgirls during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Jonny Belvedere / Pixabay.



Thailand’s total COVID-19 infections since last year have surpassed the one-million mark to reach 1,009,710 cases today (Friday), with 19,851 new cases and 240 more deaths reported, including a seven-month old and a one year old, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The accumulated infection total puts Thailand at 34th place on the global COVID-19 ranking.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



