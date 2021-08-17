  • August 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Phuket Sandbox Expands…

Phuket Sandbox Expands to 3 Provinces

Phuket Sandbox Expands to 3 Provinces

Pier in Koh Tao Island, Surat Thani. Photo: Youtube.



BANGKOK, Aug 17 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed three provinces to welcome foreign tourists from Phuket during their 14-day quarantine.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center agreed with the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposal on the 7+7 program to allow foreign visitors who stayed in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox project for seven days to visit three other southern provinces on the seven following days.

The 7+7 program took effect on Aug 16. As a result, visitors to Phuket can also travel to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands in Surat Thani province; Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay beach in Krabi province; and Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phangnga province within their 14-day quarantine period.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket: Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants
Phuket

Phuket: Smart card readers to check Thai...

August 17, 2021
Chon Buri reports 1,182 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths
Pattaya

Chon Buri reports 1,182 new COVID cases,...

August 17, 2021
Thailand Reports 239 More COVID Deaths, 20,258 New Cases
News

Thailand Reports 239 More COVID Deaths, 20,258...

August 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.