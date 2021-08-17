Phuket Sandbox Expands to 3 Provinces







BANGKOK, Aug 17 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed three provinces to welcome foreign tourists from Phuket during their 14-day quarantine.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center agreed with the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposal on the 7+7 program to allow foreign visitors who stayed in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox project for seven days to visit three other southern provinces on the seven following days.

The 7+7 program took effect on Aug 16. As a result, visitors to Phuket can also travel to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands in Surat Thani province; Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay beach in Krabi province; and Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phangnga province within their 14-day quarantine period.

