  August 17, 2021
Thai police deny using live bullets against protesters, as one shot still in coma

Thai police using water cannon to disperse protesters on Rama I Road in Bangkok, beneath Siam BTS Station, on 16 October 2020. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.



Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Phukphong Phongpetra denied that police had used live bullets against protesters at Din Daeng intersection last night (Monday), but admitted that live bullets were used by some “unknown elements among the protesters”.

He confirmed that an individual, who was seen shooting from the Din Daeng police station at protesters, is a policeman, but denied that they had used live rounds. He also disclosed that three people were wounded during the protest last night, by what appeared to be bullets, including a young man who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

