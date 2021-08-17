Thai police deny using live bullets against protesters, as one shot still in coma







Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Phukphong Phongpetra denied that police had used live bullets against protesters at Din Daeng intersection last night (Monday), but admitted that live bullets were used by some “unknown elements among the protesters”.

He confirmed that an individual, who was seen shooting from the Din Daeng police station at protesters, is a policeman, but denied that they had used live rounds. He also disclosed that three people were wounded during the protest last night, by what appeared to be bullets, including a young man who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

By Thai PBS World





