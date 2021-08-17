  • August 17, 2021
Opposition MP at Shot Protesters’ Site in Din Daeng

Traffic signs in Din Daeng, Bangkok. Photo: trungydang.



BANGKOK, Aug 17 (TNA) – Rangsiman Rome, an MP of the opposition Move Forward Party, yesterday arrived at the Din Daeng police station to verify the report that a demonstrator was shot there.

He said that photos were shared widely through social media and led to the understanding that shootings happened in front of the Din Daeng police station. He saw two surveillance cameras at the station and their footage should prove if live or rubber bullets were fired, Mr Rangsiman said.

