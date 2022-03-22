Police Advise Officials to Monitor for Info Scamming
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police have advised government officials to thoroughly verify the identities of those requesting information from them, as such requests could be coming from fake call center scammers.
Deputy Police Spokesperson Pol Colonel Siriwat Deepor said scammers could pose as public prosecutors, judges or officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission or other government agencies.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
