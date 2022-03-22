March 22, 2022

Police Advise Officials to Monitor for Info Scamming

35 mins ago TN
Bangkok, also known as Krung Thep

Bangkok, also known as Krungthep, the capital of Thailand. Photo: Walkerssk (Pixabay).




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police have advised government officials to thoroughly verify the identities of those requesting information from them, as such requests could be coming from fake call center scammers.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Pol Colonel Siriwat Deepor said scammers could pose as public prosecutors, judges or officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission or other government agencies.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

