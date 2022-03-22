Bull elephant ‘Sidor Noke’ captured, returned to wildlife sanctuary









PRACHIN BURI: Wildlife officials have captured “Sidor Noke“, a roaming bull elephant who has been raiding farms in Kabin Buri district and killed one villager and returned him to his home in Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary.

While on the run, the solitary elephant was blamed for the death of a 73-year-old woman foraging in the forest and caused extensive damage to orchards and field crops.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





