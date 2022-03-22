Bull elephant ‘Sidor Noke’ captured, returned to wildlife sanctuary
PRACHIN BURI: Wildlife officials have captured “Sidor Noke“, a roaming bull elephant who has been raiding farms in Kabin Buri district and killed one villager and returned him to his home in Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary.
While on the run, the solitary elephant was blamed for the death of a 73-year-old woman foraging in the forest and caused extensive damage to orchards and field crops.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Manit Sanubboon
BANGKOK POST
