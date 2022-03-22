March 22, 2022

Bull elephant ‘Sidor Noke’ captured, returned to wildlife sanctuary

44 mins ago TN
An Elephant in Thailand

An Elephant in Thailand. Photo: David Van Driessche www.davidvandriessche.com.




PRACHIN BURI: Wildlife officials have captured “Sidor Noke“, a roaming bull elephant who has been raiding farms in Kabin Buri district and killed one villager and returned him to his home in Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary.

While on the run, the solitary elephant was blamed for the death of a 73-year-old woman foraging in the forest and caused extensive damage to orchards and field crops.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon
BANGKOK POST

Tags: , , , , , ,

