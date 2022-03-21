March 21, 2022

Boeing 737 that crashed in China descended nearly 8,000 meters in three minutes

5 mins ago TN
China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-89P, from Shanghai, arrives to Kansai Airport in Japan

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-89P, from Shanghai, arrives to Kansai Airport in Japan. Photo: lasta29. CC BY 2.0.




The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers that crashed Monday in southeastern China “descended more than 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) in just over a minute” according to The New York Times. FlightRadar24 data indicates that it plummeted nearly 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) in three minutes.

The plane had its point of departure in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming and its destination was Canton. The Emergency Management Department of the Ghuanxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has indicated that the aircraft crashed in Tengxian County, near the city of Wuzhou, and added that the incident caused a forest fire in the area. So far there are no reports of casualties.

Less than an hour after the incident was confirmed, the website and app of China Eastern, the country’s second-largest airline, fused their screens to black and white in mourning for the crash.

They also ordered all 737-800 aircraft to remain grounded following the crash until further details of what happened are available, according to local media.

In recent months, Boeing appeared to be getting closer and closer to regaining authorization for its 737-MAX – a different aircraft from the one that crashed – to fly again in China after its ban in March 2019 following two crashes, in Ethiopia and Indonesia, that killed nearly 350 people.

