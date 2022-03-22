Thailand rolls out measures to address rising energy, goods prices
The Thai cabinet today (Tuesday) rolled out a number of measures to help the public cope with the rising prices of goods, services and energy prices, some resulting from the war in Ukraine.
Unless otherwise specified, the measures will become effective in May and last until the end of July.
The cabinet also instructed the Agriculture and Commerce ministries to develop urgent measures to help farmers ahead of the harvest season.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
