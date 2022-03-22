Thailand rolls out measures to address rising energy, goods prices









The Thai cabinet today (Tuesday) rolled out a number of measures to help the public cope with the rising prices of goods, services and energy prices, some resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Unless otherwise specified, the measures will become effective in May and last until the end of July.

The cabinet also instructed the Agriculture and Commerce ministries to develop urgent measures to help farmers ahead of the harvest season.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





