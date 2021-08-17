  • August 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Isan
  3. Korat hospital director…

Korat hospital director probed for allegedly giving his wife Pfizer vaccine

Korat hospital director probed for allegedly giving his wife Pfizer vaccine

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.



The director of Chaloem Phra Kiat Hospital, in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Dr. Champ Suttisrisin, is under investigation for allegedly administering a Pfizer mRNA vaccine jab to his wife and an outsider.

The names of Dr. Champ’s common law wife, and that of the husband of Panisara Pattayawit, the chief pharmacist at the hospital, appear among a list of 138 individuals, including 135 medical staff of the hospital, who were given Pfizer vaccine jabs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

ChulaCov19 COVID Vaccine as Effective as Pfizer’s
News

ChulaCov19 COVID Vaccine as Effective as Pfizer’s

August 16, 2021
Korat logs 450 new COVID-19 infections
Isan

Korat logs 450 new COVID-19 infections

August 16, 2021
Chaiyaphum: Vaccinated district chief found infected with COVID
Isan

Chaiyaphum: Vaccinated district chief found infected with...

August 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.