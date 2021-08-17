Phuket: Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants







PHUKET: Region 8 Police Chief Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch has donated 51 smart card readers and 20 smartphones to be used at the Phuket Check Point leading on to the island to ensure that no people wanting to come to Phuket are wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch handed over the devices, which scan Thai ID cards, yesterday (Aug 16), with B14,359 given as the cost of the card readers, but no cost of the phones reported.

By The Phuket News





