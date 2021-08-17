  • August 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Phuket: Smart card…

Phuket: Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants

Phuket: Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants

Phuket Airport terminal exterior. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.



PHUKET: Region 8 Police Chief Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch has donated 51 smart card readers and 20 smartphones to be used at the Phuket Check Point leading on to the island to ensure that no people wanting to come to Phuket are wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch handed over the devices, which scan Thai ID cards, yesterday (Aug 16), with B14,359 given as the cost of the card readers, but no cost of the phones reported.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket Sandbox Expands to 3 Provinces
News

Phuket Sandbox Expands to 3 Provinces

August 17, 2021
Phuket Extends COVID-19 Restrictions until End of This Month
Phuket

Phuket Extends COVID-19 Restrictions until End of...

August 16, 2021
TAT proposes more relaxed Phuket Sandbox rules, allowing visits to provinces after 7 days
News

TAT proposes more relaxed Phuket Sandbox rules,...

August 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.