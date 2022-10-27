Trang SWAT official reportedly surrenders after killing bar customer









Trang SWAT official Chutipon “Sergeant Bird” Nakkaew reportedly surrendered to Trang Provincial police on Wednesday, October 26th, after being wanted for killing a bar customer and two others during a quarrel in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to initial reports, Sergeant Bird escaped and hid at an abandoned house located about 1.5 kilometers away from his workplace before reportedly surrendering at a police station around 9:20 AM. on Wednesday.

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

