October 27, 2022

Trang SWAT official reportedly surrenders after killing bar customer

2 hours ago TN
Trang City Hall

Trang City Hall. Image: Oatz/ Wikimedia Commons.




Trang SWAT official Chutipon “Sergeant Bird” Nakkaew reportedly surrendered to Trang Provincial police on Wednesday, October 26th, after being wanted for killing a bar customer and two others during a quarrel in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to initial reports, Sergeant Bird escaped and hid at an abandoned house located about 1.5 kilometers away from his workplace before reportedly surrendering at a police station around 9:20 AM. on Wednesday.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Padangbesa in Sadao District, Songkhla

Assistant District Chief, Volunteers Wanted for Drug Gang Extortion in Songkhla

2 days ago TN
Mountains in Phatthalung Province, Thailand

Dad, mum die saving their kids from drowning in Phatthalung

3 days ago TN
2020 Nakhon Si Thammarat floods

Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in parts of Southern Thailand

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A house in Wichit town, Phuket

Cabinet greenlights bill for foreign ownership of land not exceeding 1 rai

2 hours ago TN
APEC 2022 Thailand

Prayut urges tight security for Apec

2 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Move Forward Party cries foul against attempts to scuttle its Progressive Liquor Bill

2 hours ago TN
Trang City Hall

Trang SWAT official reportedly surrenders after killing bar customer

2 hours ago TN
Crossing Highway 22 from Nakhon Phanom to Udon Thani, and Higway 223 from Sakhon Nakhon to Kalasin

Kalasin Teacher Probed for Alleged Schoolgirl Molestation

2 hours ago TN