Kalasin Teacher Probed for Alleged Schoolgirl Molestation

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (TNA) – The Teachers’ Council of Thailand formed a sub-committee to investigate the allegation that a physical education teacher molested a schoolgirl and his teaching license may be revoked.

Asst Prof Amolwan Weerathammo, secretary-general of the council, told a press conference that the investigation by the sub-committee would follow an initial probe which found grounds for the allegation concerning the sexual abuse of a grade-7 student in Kalasin province.

