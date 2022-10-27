October 27, 2022

Tak Bai and Krue Se incidents to be raised in Thaksin’s libel trial against House Speaker

2 hours ago TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.




The Krue Se and Tak Bai massacres in Thailand’s south in 2004, during Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s administration, are set to be revisited in the trial in the Criminal Court of a libel case, filed by the fugitive former prime minister against House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

The case was filed many years ago, after Chuan gave a lecture to members of the Democrat Party on October 28th, 2012, about the situation in the four southern provinces, during which he blamed Thaksin for the mistakes made.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



