Agreement signed for donation of 1.05m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by Japan to Thailand
An agreement was signed, between the Thai and Japanese governments today (Tuesday), for the donation by Japan of 1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with the delivery to Thailand scheduled on July 9th.
Signing the agreement were Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai and Ambassador of Japan to Thailand Kazuya Nashida, with officials from Thailand’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Public Health, as well as from Embassy of Japan in Thailand present.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World